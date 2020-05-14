Urvashi Rautela Issues 'Body By Urvashi' Challenge, Fans Hail 'fitness Queen'

As the nation is in lockdown mode due to the COVID-19, B-town actors are up to new quarantine challenges every day. Be it the antakshari or switch challenge, celebs and influencers are indulging in all these challenges to keep their fans entertained. The latest celeb to join this list is Urvashi Rautela. The fashionista, who was last seen in comedy flick Pagalpanti, has started an altogether new "Body by Urvashi" challenge.

Bollywood diva, Urvashi Rautela, who is counted amongst the fittest actors in the Hindi Film Industry, is making sure that her fans stay motivated to stay fit during the lockdown. The Hate Story 4 actor has recently commenced the "Body by Urvashi" challenge on social media, wherein Urvashi has posted a picture on herself on Insta, as she poses with dumbles in hand.

Urvashi Rautela issues Body By Urvashi Challenge

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post, the Great Grand Masti actor looks super fit as she sweats in out while working out in quarantine. Urvashi R captions her post interestingly, as she urges her fans to workout every day without any excuses even during the lockdown, with a new twist.

UR starts yet another trend on social media # Body By Urvashi. As the name suggests, it is a challenge to stay focused and dedicated to exercising on a regular basis. The stunning Bollywood actor looks truly fabulous in this grey gym wear. For her home work out gym look, Urvashi Rautela opted for grey tights with matching sports bra alongside sports gloves, to keep her hands sweat-free.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram is full of her workout pictures and videos, be it weight training, cardio exercise or Zumba. The Sanam Re actor surely loves to stay in shape. # BodyByUrvashi is another Insta page which numerous motivational workout includes videos and pictures of the beauty queen. The actor is surely doing her bit, she also contributed a whopping Five crores to the Corona relief fund.

Certainly, this challenge by Urvashi Rautela is a great one, as her obsession with fitness inspire other people to exercise every day, and stay healthy. Her fans are simply in awe of the gorgeous actor and have named her the fitness queen, several fan pages are there for her on social media. Take a look at some workout videos by Urvashi Rautela, which will leave you inspired to start working out regularly.

