Urvashi Rautela Talks About Her First International Film 'Aislados' Through Instagram Post

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular Indian celebs in the digital world currently. The beauty queen enjoys a humongous Instagram family of 26.5 million followers. Recently, the Pagalpanti actor took to her Instagram handle, to break the news of her first International film titled Aislados. This Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post created a stir, and her fans went into a frenzy. They showered her with love and best wishes for the same.

Urvashi Rautela Breaks The News Of Her International Film On Social Media

Urvashi Rautela, a few days ago, stunned everyone when she posted two stunning pics of herself in alluring gym wear. In the Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post caption, the Singh Saab The Great actor announced her first International project titled Aislados. The Bollywood diva expressed herself in the most flattering manner via the caption. Wherein she said that it's a surreal feeling for her that the first-ever International movie will be releasing soon.

Furthermore, in this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post she also talked about her journey from Miss Tourism to the globally renowned and prestigious Miss Universe platform. She wrote that it was from Miss Tourism World stage 2011, that everything started for her. Later, she went on to participate in Miss Asian Supermodel in 2015. Urvashi Rautela won the Miss India Universe title twice and represented the country on a global platform. Post that, she paved her way into Bollywood and featured in several big banner films.

Now a few years later, her first International project Aislados will be out soon. The Sanam Re actor also expressed her gratitude for her efforts being appreciated and lauded from her admirers. Overwhelmed by the emotion, Urvashi also said that it has been a humbling and overwhelming experience for her. Dressed in a voguish gym attire with printed tracks and black sports bra, Urvashi looks ravishing in the post.

On the work front in Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Ajay Lohan's Virgin Bhanupriya. She will be essaying the lead role of the girl next door. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama is bankrolled by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal, which will have a digital release in the upcoming days.

