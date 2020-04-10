Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 25 Million Insta Followers With Quarantine Hair, Pic Goes Viral

Urvashi Rautela attracts undivided attention from the netizens with her social media updates and always seems to have her Instagram game on point. The Bollywood diva now has 25 million followers on the photo-sharing social media platform and takes it as a reason to celebrate amid the nationwide lockdown. Urvashi Rautela's quarantine hair from the latest update has gone viral as she manages to nail the 'Monjulika look' from the hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya.

Have a look:

Read | Urvashi Rautela has only one thing to say: "I'm yours, no refunds", watch video

She captioned the post, "Celebrating 🌟25 MILLION 🌟 LOVE on Instagram with my quarantine hair. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH ♥️💋🌹" and the love was reciprocated by her followers as they showered the post with likes and comments within minutes.

Urvashi also shared that she wished to wake up from the nightmare that the current year has become in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic. She said, "I'd rather just wake up from this nightmare that has been 2020. I want to wake up, it's New Year's Day, Kobe's still alive and Coronavirus isn't a thing!".

Read | Urvashi Rautela is attending Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman's masterclass

Later, she posted a detailed note of gratitude for her fans which she captioned, "Thank you for being the reason I smile. Thank you for being you. Here’s to those who inspire you and don’t even know it. Thank you for brightening my world. Let us be kinder to one another. You’ve always believed in me. Thank you! Thank you for being an important part of my story. Saying thank you is more than good manners, it is good spirituality. When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around. There is always, always, always something to be thankful for. When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.".

Have a look:

Read | Urvashi Rautela channels her inner singer during the #AntakshariChallenge; Watch

Read | Urvashi Rautela tries her hand at the #GendaPhoolChallenge for Jacqueline Fernandes; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.