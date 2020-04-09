Urvashi Rautela Is Attending Oscar-winning Actor Natalie Portman's Masterclass

Amid the lockdown, everyone is trying to keep themselves busy in some way or the other. While other Bollywood stars are mostly taking up new hobbies, Urvashi Rautela seems to be making the most of it by honing her acting skills. And who should be her coach? None other than Hollywood's Oscar winning actor, Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman has recently launched her first acting masterclass online. Urvashi Rautela is making the most of her time amid lockdown by attending these classes by the Oscar-winning actor. The idea of masterclass has become quite popular especially with most parts of the world under a lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film shoots and releases have been put on hold due to this global crisis. In such a situation, many celebrities are hosting masterclasses for the masses. Guitarist Carlos Santana, writer Neil Gailman, filmmakers Meera Nair and Martin Scorsese, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, writer Margaret Atwood and many others have also joined this trend.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman has won the Oscar for her 2010 film Black Swan. She started her acting career as a child artist at the age of 10 in Luc Besson’s The Professional (1994). Since then, she has done more than 40 films like Star Wars, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, No Strings Attached, The Other Woman and many more. Her next Hollywood release seems to be Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.

Urvashi Rautela, on the other hand, started her acting career in 2013 with the movie, Singh Saab the Great. Other Urvashi Rautela's movies include Hate Story 4, Kaabil, Great Grand Masti, Pagalpanti, Sanam Re and more. She will next be seen in Virgin Bhanupriya and Miss Match India.

Image credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram, Natalie Portman Instagram

