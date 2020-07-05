Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From For Dinner Dates

Urvashi Rautela is currently busy on a digital promotion spree for her upcoming OTT release Virgin Bhanupriya The comedy-drama will release on July 16, 2020, on the popular OTT platform Zee5. Apart from her movies, Urvashi is widely adored for her brave and edgy sartorial choices. The Sanam Re actor is not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her looks and mostly aces every attire she wears.

Talking about the Hate Story 4 actor's style quotient, Urvashi Rautela's Instagram wall is a stylebook in itself. You can easily take fashion inspiration from Urvashi Rautela. Thus, we have compiled some of her most stunning evening looks, which you can opt for a dinner date with a special someone. Have a look-

Dinner date outfits inspired by Urvashi Rautela

Pleated Skirt and One Shoulder Top

The pleated skirts are in trend for quite some time now. They not only look classic, when paired with a fashionable top but also accentuate your curves beautifully. In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo, the Sigh Saab The Great actor looks absolutely gorgeous. Her choice of colours in this attires makes the entire outfit even more attractive. She kept her makeup on point and her voluminous hairdo complemented the outfit in a sober way. Ideal attire for a romantic candlelight dinner date.

The Classic Stripes

The vertical stripes design is often opted by young women, as it looks spectacular on any body-type. In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram pic, the Bollywood diva looks charming in this skin-hugging black and white striped bodycon dress. Such an outfit is not just very comfortable to wear but, also looks pretty. For hair, Urvashi kept her statement waves, whereas for makeup she wore black smokey eye and nude lip-tone. This entire look can be a great outfit option for a dinner date.

The Uber-Chic Off-Shoulder Dress

An off-shoulder dress is yet another perfect attire you can opt for a dinner date. Such dresses highlight the collar-bones in a great way, and also look really voguish. In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo, the Pagalpanti actor looks alluring in this multi-coloured off-shoulder. But is it her contemporary hairstyle which calls for one's attention the most. The entire evening look is really captivating with bold lip-colour. Urvashi also accessorised her adorable dress with a chunky neck-piece.

