Urvashi Rautela-inspired Outfits That Are Perfect For Brunch Dates

Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress the audiences with her stunning fashion sense. The diva is popular for her dressing style and her trending outfits. Urvashi Rautela has even graced the covers of several popular magazines. The way she carries herself in each of her outfits is just commendable. Urvashi Rautela’s fashion wardrobe ideas are just perfect for you to take inspiration from. Here are some brunch date outfit ideas that you can steal from Urvashi Rautela style file-

Fashion cues to take from Urvashi Rautela for a brunch date

In this picture, Urvashi Rautela is wearing a black long blazer dress. The apparel is a thigh-slit patterned one with detailed golden buttons in the front. She paired it with a leather black belt around the waist and tube spaghetti underneath. Urvashi completed her brunch style look with golden lacy heels, nude shade make-up and curly tresses.

This is one of the best picks for a brunch date to pick from Urvashi Rautela’s style file. In this picture, she is wearing an olive green short skirt pairing it with a white t-shirt and an olive green jacket. With minimal accessories, Urvashi donned white stilettoes and a furred white small bag. She ended her look with loose wavy hairstyle, pink lips, and light nude make-up.

Urvashi Rautela, in this picture, looks stunning, as she has donned a super stylish flowy midi dress. She wore this lacy long dress which was a combination of black, cream, and brown colour. Along with a dazzling back pattern, the dress also had a detailed knot at the backside. She rounded out her look with long hoop earrings, golden box clutch, and transparent heels.

This outfit can also be opted for a brunch date, as Urvashi donned a flowy midi dress. In this picture, Urvashi Rautela is wearing a plunging V-neckline and statement sleeves outfit. The dress is a mixture of red, white, and black, all three colours making it look more elegant. She rounded out her look with earrings, bracelet, transparent earrings and stylish hairstyle.

In this picture, Urvashi Rautela slayed a short dress which is a denim piece. She styled her long tresses in soft curls and opted for a toned highlighter makeup with brown lip colour. Her outfit had a detailed knot in the front, around the waist. Have a look here-

