Urvashi Rautela's 5 Comfortable Denim Outfits Which Are Ideal For Outing With Friends

Urvashi Ruaurela, who is currently gearing up of the OTT release of her much-awaited film Virgin Bhanupriya is considered as one of the most stylish new-age stars in Bollywood. Time and again, the stunning actor has proved her unconventional sartorial choices on varied occasions. From cool-casual attires to ravishing red-carpets looks, the diva aces it all. Especially her quirky denim outfits are something you need to take fashion inspiration from for a fun-filled outing with friends. Take a look at some of the most voguish denim outfits worn by Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela's casual Denim Outfits which are ideal for an outing with friends

1. Chic Denim Dress

Urvashi Rautela looks simply breathtaking in this uber-chic denim dress. She paired the simple knee-length dress with a short beige full-sleeves jacket on the top. Her voluminous hair and, on-point makeup is accentuating this casual denim avatar of the Hate Story 4 actor to many folds. Such an attire, you can easily carry on a date night with friends.

2. Denim Co-Ord Attire

Co-ord dress is a huge fashion trend this year, which is nowhere near fading. In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram picture, the Pagalpanti actor looks really adorable in a baby pink co-ord outfit. With a short pink skirt, a white crop top, and crop denim jacket on top, Urvashi looks glamourous in this picture. The beauty queen complemented her look with a funky pair of sneakers.

3. Crop Sweat Shirt With Blue Denims

A loosely fit casual sweatshirt and fitted basic denim is the perfect pick for an outing with friends. Such attire is highly comfortable in nature and, will keep one stress-free all day long. You can accessorise your simple yet fashionable casual denim look with a matching sling bag or earrings similar to Urvashi Rautela in this Instagram picture. The Bollywood beauty looks enticing in this white sweatshirt and blue jeans combination.

4. The Classic Denim Dungri

Dungri paired with any t-shirt is a classic denim outfit, one can opt for an outing with buddies. Be it a coffee date, a round at the shopping-centre, or going for a late-night movie, this Urvashi's denim outfit is perfect for all. You can opt for a contemporary hairdo, and a fashionable bag and to finish off your look. In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram picture, she can be seen donning a white t-shirt with a v-neck denim dungri, looking fabulous.

5. Bomber Jacket and Denim Shorts

Bomber jackets are in trend nowadays, they are available in different fabrics and sizes. In this pic, the Sanam Re actor looks nothing short of majestic. Rautela makes quite a fashion statement in this Instagram picture. With a pastel shade shimmery crop-zipper jacket and super-fitted pair of distressed denim shorts, Urvashi looks spectacular in this photo. Not to miss her bold brown belt. A cool number that you can wear for fun-outing with friends.

