Urvashi Rautela's Best On-screen Pairing In Her Career So Far: See List Here

In a short span of time, Urvashi Rautela has cemented a place for herself in Bollywood. The Singh Saab The Great actor has featured in several films post her debut. She has shared screen space with many actors in her popular movies. However, there a few male actors with whom Urvashi looked fabulous on the big screen. Let's take a look at Urvashi Raurela's best screen pairings so far.

Urvashi Rautela's best on-screen pairing

Urvashi Rautela-Pulkit Samrat

Urvashi Rautela has shared screen space with Pulkit Samrat twice in her Bollywood career so far. First in Divya Khosla Kumar's Sanam Re and then in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. However, it was in Sanam Re, where Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat's sizzling onscreen chemistry was simply undeniable. Urvashi's character in Sanam Re is madly in love with Pulkit Samrat's character. Irrespective of being aware that he loves someone else, she helps Pulkit Samrat to find his childhood sweetheart in the movie. The song Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar featuring the two was nothing short of visual delight.

Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi

Next, Urvashi Rautela's onscreen pairing which the viewers found quite interesting watch as per facts, is with television's heartthrob Karan Wahi. Urvashi and Karn were paired opposite each other in Hate Story 4. The thriller drama by Vishal Pandya was received well by the audiences and did decent business at the box-office. The screen chemistry between Urvashi Rautela and Wahi was the backbone of the films. It is evident from the number of views of songs featuring Urvashi and Karan on youtube, with Badnaamiyan (41 million) Mohabbat Nasha Hai (21 million).

Urvashi Rautela-Arshad Warsi

Urvashi Rautela played a unique character in Aneez Baazmee's Pagalpanti. Even though the film tanked at the box-office, songs of this multi-starrer are chartbuster hits. Rautela and Arshad played a much-in-love couple in the action-comedy film. Their chemistry on the big-screen was endearing, especially in romantic scenes and the song Thumka. Pagalpanti is a light-hearted comedy with a complicated yet funny story plot also featuring John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, and Anil Kapoor.

On the work front, Rautela will be next seen in Virgin Bhanupriya, a comedy-drama flick. Post the lockdown, the makers have decided to give it a digital release on an OTT platform, but the details are yet to be confirmed.

