Urvashi Rautela Ditches The Bikini For The Sari, Fans Go "sexiest Pic Till Now"

Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with her bikini looks and her Instagram handle is proof. Rautela's Instagram feed is full of pictures of the actor posing for the camera flaunting her enviable toned body, sporting a bikini. However, in her latest Instagram post, the Great Grand Masti actor decided to ditch her bikini look and opted for an ethnic Indian look, having her fans go gaga over her new avatar.

Urvashi Rautela's ethnic avatar swept her fans off their feet

Urvashi Rautela is one of the few Bollywood actors who are extremely active on social media and keep their fans entertained by posting pictures and videos of themselves on their official handles. From releasing music videos to sharing throwback pictures from her extravagant trips, Rautela seems to have taken the initiative of helping her fans keep boredom at bay amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her brand new avatar as she looked nothing less than stunning in a brilliant blue bandhani saree. Rautela paired her look with bangles, a Bindi, Jhumkas and a Mangalsutra across her neck.

She captioned the image writing, "मोहब्बत में बस नहीं चलता #love #UrvashiRautela"

Most of her fans went all-praises in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, "Sexiest pic till now", while the other wrote, "Love this bhartiya naari avtaar (love this Indian avatar)". Furthermore, one user also wrote, "This is real beauty."

On the career front, Rautela will next be seen sharing the screen space with Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in the comedy-drama titled Virgin Bhanupriya. Rautela will be playing the titular role in this Ajay Lohan directorial. The film is slated to release at the box office in June 2020.

