Urvashi Rautela's 'Kangna Vilayti' From 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans

After featuring alongside Gautam Gulati in a romantic number titled Dil Apni Haddon Se from her upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya, Urvashi Rautela starred in yet another track from the film titled Kangna Vilayati. The song is a dance number which is sung by Jyotica Tangri, while the music of the song is composed by Ramji Gulati. The makers released the music video of the song on April 9, 2020.

Urvashi Rautela's dance number Kangna Vilayati out now

While Urvashi Rautela leaves no stones unturned to entertain her fans on social media by sharing throwback pictures and videos of her extravagant tips, the makers of her upcoming film are also keeping fans entertained by releasing music videos of several songs from her film Virgin Bhanupriya. Recently, the makers released a romantic number from the film titled Dil Apni Haddon Se, wherein Rautela and Gautam Gulati were seen romancing each other. Now, they released the music video of a dance number from the film titled Kangna Vilayati on YouTube. Soon after the song was released, most of the viewers were all-praises in the comment section of the post. Check out the review of Kangna Vilayti by fans below:

Ghar baitho and listen this amazing song #kanganavillayati@UrvashiRautela u rocked it and ur style always touches my heart @jyotica_tangri #virginbhanupriya@ZeeMusicCompanyhttps://t.co/3mH1OUvTTb — Being Ritesh Official (@rr26official) April 10, 2020

Talking about Virgin Bhanupriya, the film stars Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati in titular roles. The comedy-drama also stars Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala in the supporting roles. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan, while it produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. The story of this Ajay Lohan directorial explores the relationships shared by youngsters and their families and is slated to hit the silver screens in June 2020.

