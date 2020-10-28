Urvashi Rautela Dons lehenga & Jewellery Worth Rs 55 Lakh At Neha Kakkar's Wedding

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela stole the limelight with her lavish leather lehenga ensemble at the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Her stylist Sanchi Juneja revealed the price of her traditional attire along with the jewellery to be worth â‚¹55 Lakh. The actor also shared videos of herself rocking the stage with the bride’s brother Tony Kakkar, and congratulating the couple through her official Instagram handle. Here are further details about Urvashi Rautela’s lehenga that you must know.

Urvashi Rautela dons lehenga & jewellery worth â‚¹55 lakh at Neha Kakkar's wedding

Urvashi Rautela attended the wedding of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020, Saturday. She stole the show with her leather lehenga with jewellery at the celebration. Recently, the actor’s stylist Sanchi Juneja revealed that she wore Reynu Tandon at the wedding. Sharing details about the ethnic wear, she said that it was a laser-cut leather lehenga with handicraft zardozi and original Swarovski work.

The stylist applauded Urvashi Rautela saying that the leather cutwork on green complimented her style. Juneja concluded by revealing the worth of the actor’s lehenga and jewellery to be â‚¹55 lakh.

Image Source: PR Handout

Urvashi Rautela's congratulatory post for Neha Kakkar's wedding

Urvashi Rautela also shared the videos of herself congratulating the newly wedded couple through her official Instagram handle on October 25, 2020, Sunday. In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor penned a heartfelt note for them. She wrote, “#NehuDaVyah ♥ï¸♥ï¸ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ Congratulations to the perfect couple! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh. You guys are great together. So happy for you two! You’ve made me believe in true love. And I hope my belief will be unwavering forever because it seems like you’ll stay together until the end. It was so much fun ðŸŒ¹#love #NehaKakkar #UrvashiRautela”. Check out Urvashi Rautela’s video from the wedding:

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela appeared in comedy-drama flick Virgin Bhanupriya alongside Gatma Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in the lead roles. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming project Black Rose. She will mark her Telugu debut with the film.

