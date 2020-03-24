Urvashi Rautela Dreaming About A Maldives Vacation Is Everyone Right Now

Urvashi Rautela posted a throwback picture and the caption expresses everyone's mood right now. With Section 144 imposed and everyone in self-quarantined, people are bored out of their wits. Urvashi Rautela also wants to go back to the days when she could enjoy a day at the beach. She posted a video of her enjoying the quaint ocean and comments poured in with several fans having mutual feels.

Urvashi Rautela wishes to go back to the Maldives after quarantine

In the video, Urvashi Rautela is enjoying the ocean. She is dressed in a plunging neckline print pattern bikini, styled with glares and sunglasses. Immersed in pristine blue water, Urvashi Rautela is seen splashing in the water and having a gala time. The model and actress was in the Maldives for a vacation.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's videos

Urvashi Rautela shared the video on her Instagram. She wrote the caption, “Me taking bath 🌊 in quarantine like! #love #UrvashiRautela #Maldives #tbt.” She was referring to the time she enjoyed and if she could go back to the day. Urvashi also tagged the video as, “In My Bed Dreaming.” The picture invited several fans feeling the same. Some appreciated the location, while some were quick to appreciate Urvashi, as she looks scintillating in the short video.

Urvashi Rautela has been in self-quarantine since the rise of coronavirus cases in Inda. The actress earlier shared a video where she is continuing keeping fit at home. The actress and model explained her secrets to staying fit to her 24 million followers and more. Urvashi Rautela also wrote down some yoga asanas to do at home. Furthermore, Urvashi Rautela expressed that she wishes the year to end soon, with all that it brought.

