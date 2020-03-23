Urvashi Rautela Looks Regal In This White Shimmery Saree That Has Left Fans Drooling

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here’s how Urvashi Rautela left fans drooling over the white shimmery saree that she wore for a recent award function. Read ahead to know more about the fashionista-

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela & Other Female Actors Who Have Played Ghosts In Horror-comedy Movie; See

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela And Ileana D’Cruz Looks Stunning In Blue Bikini; See Pics Here

Urvashi Rautela looks regal in this white shimmery saree

On the subject of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor captioned her pictures with a pun. Her captions read, “When you find out your daily lifestyle is actually called “Quarantine”

🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

🤍

👗 : @cheriedofficial 🤍

💎: @anmoljewellers x @aquazzura x @messikajewelry x @lorraineschwartz 🤍

👠 : @jimmychoo 🤍

Style Architect: @junejasanchi .

#love #UrvashiRautela and “I’ve been social distancing at award functions 🏆

Tip 1: Sit Alone

Tip 2: Dont let anyone sit next to you #socialdistancing #Coronavirus #Staysafe #tbt

#love #UrvashiRautela

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Katrina Kaif - Who Aced The Polka Dot Look?

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Rakul Preet Singh - Who Slayed The Blue Bikini?

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Vs Disha Patani: Who Rocked The Body-hugging Green Dress Better?

Urvashi Rautela posed in the shimmery white saree, as she made her appearance in an award show. Urvashi is seen wearing a sequin silver halter neck blouse, with a plain white saree and frill shimmery borders. The actor wore long silver earrings and silver heels. She left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Urvashi has applied nude and glossy makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.