Urvashi Rautela's Yoga Video At Time Of Self-quarantine Is Just The Right Inspiration; See

Urvashi Rautela recently gave her fans a glimpse into her life in self-quarantine. She could be seen doing a yoga pose, which requires high flexibility, in the video posted. She could also be seen doing a cartwheel amidst her flexible yoga routine.

Urvashi Rautela’s yoga

The actor recently put up a video of herself doing yoga at home. Dressed in black sweatpants and a white T-shirt, she can be seen doing a handstand and cartwheel among other yoga poses.

In the video, she can be seen forming a bridge with her body and taking the support of the wall to continue with the cartwheel. She can be seen effortlessly pulling off the yoga routine which requires high flexibility. She has mentioned in the caption that the pose is called back walkover.

The Pagalpanti actor has also mentioned her delight over crossing the mark of 24 million Instagram followers. Urvashi Rautela has also written that this is what she is practising during the self-quarantine period. She has also mentioned how self-training is the best training. Have a look at the post put up by the actor here.

Urvashi Rautela’s quarantine proposal

Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a video of herself sitting in the car. In the video, she can be seen using the filter that says “Will you be my quaran-tine?” She can be seen all decked up in a suit-skirt of blue and white colour. She can be seen wearing a bold red lip colour along with her hair tied back neatly into a high pony. Have a look at the post put up by her here.

Image Courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

