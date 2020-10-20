Urvashi Rautela Feeds Leaves To A Giraffe, Says 'I Have A Thing For Them'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela interacts with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a video of herself while feeding leaves to a giraffe. She mentioned a quote by ace naturalist Joy Adamson in the caption of her post. Here are further details about Urvashi Rautela’s adorable video on the video-sharing platform that you must check out. Read on:

Urvashi Rautela feeds leaves to a giraffe in a funny video

Urvashi Rautela has been giving sneak peeks into her Dubai vacation on social media. She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself while feeding leaves to giraffe through her official handle on October 19, 2020, Monday. The actor wore a shimmery yellow gown. She has opted for curly hairstyle and minimal accessories for a rounded-off look.

Urvashi Rautela shows how the giraffe gets hold of a couple of leaves from the actor’s hands in the beginning. However, the wild animal snatches it from her, as she looks nervous all this while. In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor wrote, “ðŸ¦’ðŸƒðŸ™ðŸ» Wildlife is something which man cannot construct. Once it is gone, it is gone forever. Man can rebuild a pyramid, but he can't rebuild ecology, or a giraffe- Joy Adamson #love #UrvashiRautela #giraffe”. Check out Urvashi Rautela’s funny video on the video-sharing platform:

She shared a similar video and expressed her love for giraffes. The actor captioned it as, "I know it sounds weird, but I just have a thing for giraffes. I got to wondering if you could own a giraffe and if so, how much would a giraffe cost? ðŸ‘—: @marella_official @krisma_me _ ðŸ‘ : @giuseppezanotti Style Architect: @marcoferra1 @marcoferrastudio". Check out the video:

Response to Urvashi Rautela's Instagram video

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Urvashi Rautela garnered more than 1.1 million views and over 2206 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star shared their response to the video. Many among them agreed to the actor’s views as she shared Joy Adamson’s quote in the caption. Meanwhile, several others took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, folded hands, fire, and smiling face, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram video:

