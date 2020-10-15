Urvashi Rautela Poses In Front Of Burj Khalifa; Says 'Always Choose To Be Chosen'

Urvashi Rautela is seen actively sharing glimpses of her lavish trip to Dubai on her social media. From hanging out with rich Arab billionaires to her camel rides, her social media posts prove that she enjoying her luxurious trip. While fans were still not over her previous Dubai trip photos and stories, Urvashi shared another gorgeous photograph series, this time straight from Burj Khalifa.

Have a look at Urvashi Rautela's photo from Dubai:

She is seen sitting on a bench facing Burj Khalifa while posing for a photograph in a beautiful pink shimmery dress and her hair laid back. In the two photographs posted, Urvashi is seen facing Burj Khalifa in the first one while the second has her looking at the camera. She captioned the photo with a quote that seemed to suit her mood.

The post was quick to gather numerous likes, comments and shares. The fans seemed to love the photographs on Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram, absorbing the night lights while enjoying the view of skyrise buildings. Here are a few fan reactions to her post:

According to an article by sifynews, Urvashi Rautela is in Dubai to promote Versace fine jewellery. She is also seen enjoying with her brother who stays there. Going by her Instagram posts and stories, she’s kept herself busy with interviews and shoots. Check out another post from her Dubai trip here where she posted a stunning photo of a luxurious hotel:

Here’s another post from Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram, which is a video of her riding a camel. The caption indicated that the camel ride was 'post shoot madness’ and it felt amazing. She also shared a quote in the caption that went well with her video post. She also tagged her team responsible for creating her look. Check out the post here:

Urvashi Rautela also met Saif Ahmad Belhasa, an Emirati entrepreneur who stays in Dubai. She expressed how delighted she was with the fact that Saif Ahmad had named one of his baby lionesses ‘Urvashi’. She revealed in the caption that the other two cubs were named Jackie Chan and Rihanna. Check out the post here:

