Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Negativity Of Social Media And How It Impacted Her

Great Grand Masti actor Urvashi Rautela is among the well-known actors in the film industry. The actor who is known to be very vocal about her thoughts recently opened up about the negativity on social media that has also affected her mentally. The actor also revealed that the past 3 - 4 months have been very stressful for her.

During an interview with DNA, Urvashi revealed that the dynamics of Bollywood have completely changed this year because of the pandemic. She said that she is not comparing and she loves Alia as an actor but she went on to say that her film Virgin Bhanupriya received more rates on IMDB, and also the user reviews were better than Sadak 2 or even Khali Peeli which starred Ananya Panday.

Talking about the same, she said that her film, Virgin Bhanupriya, was a lot better than that and she also believes that a lot has to do with the media and it's reviewing. Urvashi said that the media kind of elevate star kids, laud their fashion sense, acting performance, and also talk nothing negative about them and just keep complimenting star kids. She also said, no matter if an outsider has done a much better job than them, an outsider will be targeted for any little thing that goes wrong, and even if nothing is wrong, they will be viewed as a TRP item.

She added that initially there were many false allegations saying that she used to call Hrithik Roshan at 2 am, saying that she was naive and much more. Urvashi has revealed that these false accusations affect celebrities, be it a star kid or an outsider, but the important thing she's found is that these kinds of stories are never out for star kids. She said that she is a fan of Hrithik and his work but it does not mean she has a love angle for that person.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya alongside Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in lead roles. The movie premiered on Zee5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor is currently working on her upcoming Telugu project titled, Black Rose. The actor also shared the first look poster of the same. Take a look.

