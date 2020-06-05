Anita Hassanandani And Urvashi Dholakia Relive Their 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii' Days

Anita Hassanandani revealed quite a few details about herself in the latest interaction that she had with her old friend Urvashi Dholakia. The two actors spoke about the admiration that they have for each other ever since they appeared together on the famous television serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. The two women also refreshed a few memories while they brought up the topic in the middle of the interaction.

Anita Hassanandani and Urvashi relive their Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii days

Anita Hassanandani recently appeared on a talk show hosted by actor Urvashi Dholakia, who worked with her on the much-loved show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. In the interaction that happened online, the two actors could be seen revisiting the days when they worked with each other. Urvashi Dholakia also revealed that she knows Anita Hassanandani to the core and is well-aware of what keeps her hooked to different things. She said that she has known Anita for 20 years, due to which she has learnt many things about the actor. Urvashi Dholakia was also of the opinion that Anita is the most stunning Nagin to have appeared on the screen. She also referred to her as the “Nagin of the world”. Anita Hassanandani, on the other hand, spoke about the admiration she has for Urvashi’s sense of fashion and style. She said that she has been a huge fan of the actor since the very beginning and has also had the habit of observing Urvashi, while she dressed up and got her makeup on point.

Anita Hassanandani was also asked about what she has been up to during her quarantine days. She said that she has been trying to cook different delicacies while she is settled at home. She also expressed gratitude as she still receives help from her household help. Anita Hassanandani has also been trying to get other household work like cleaning done. The interaction between the two actors was loved by the viewers as it featured the two women getting candid over the bond that they shared. Have a look at the fun interaction from Urvashi Dholakia’s YouTube channel here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Urvashi Dholakia )

