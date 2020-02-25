Urvashi Rautela Has An Enviable Collection Of Stilettos, See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is one of the few new-age actors in Bollywood currently who truly knows how to keep her fashion game on. Since the time she made her impressive Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great in 2013, Urvashi has been the talk of the town. Urvashi Rautela has an impeccable taste in fashion and it quite evident from her voguish and outlandish red-carpet looks.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Lehenga-choli Looks Are A Treat To The Eye

Last seen in the comedy flick Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela's Instagram is filled with her alluring pictures in stunning outfits. But there's one thing we cannot fail to notice is her love of stilettos. The Hate Story 4 star has a humongous footwear collection, which mostly comprises of heels. Take a look into Urvashi Rautela's stilettos collection and see for yourself.

Urvashi Rautela has an enviable collection of stilettos

Embellished Silver Stilettos

Suede Mustard Pencil Heels

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Has Worked With Popular Bollywood Actors In Her Career So Far; Read

Silver Peep-toes

Transparent Strap Nude Block-heels

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's White Outfits Are #goals For All Fashion Enthusiasts; Check It Out

Pink Strappy Block heels

Black Stilletos with Silver details

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Always Manages To Dazzle In Her Shiny, Silver Outfits; See Pics

Images Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.