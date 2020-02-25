The Debate
Urvashi Rautela Has An Enviable Collection Of Stilettos, See Pics

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela one of the much-talked-about Bollywood divas due to her risk-averse fashion choices. Take a look at the voguish stilettos collection of Urvashi.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is one of the few new-age actors in Bollywood currently who truly knows how to keep her fashion game on. Since the time she made her impressive Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great in 2013, Urvashi has been the talk of the town. Urvashi Rautela has an impeccable taste in fashion and it quite evident from her voguish and outlandish red-carpet looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Lehenga-choli Looks Are A Treat To The Eye

Last seen in the comedy flick Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela's Instagram is filled with her alluring pictures in stunning outfits. But there's one thing we cannot fail to notice is her love of stilettos. The Hate Story 4 star has a humongous footwear collection, which mostly comprises of heels. Take a look into Urvashi Rautela's stilettos collection and see for yourself.    

Urvashi Rautela has an enviable collection of stilettos

Embellished Silver Stilettos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Suede Mustard Pencil Heels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Has Worked With Popular Bollywood Actors In Her Career So Far; Read

Silver Peep-toes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Transparent Strap Nude Block-heels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's White Outfits Are #goals For All Fashion Enthusiasts; Check It Out

Pink Strappy Block heels 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Black Stilletos with Silver details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Always Manages To Dazzle In Her Shiny, Silver Outfits; See Pics

Images Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
