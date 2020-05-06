Urvashi Rautela Has The Perfect Solution To Beating Boredom & It Involves Binge-watching

With the Coronavirus lockdown extended by another two weeks, many people are finding it hard to pass their time at home. There is only so much one can cook or read or paint before it starts to get monotonous. However, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has the perfect solution to this problem and she shared it on her Instagram account.

Urvashi Rautela's solution to boredom

On Urvashi Rautela's Instagram account, the actor recently shared the perfect solution to handle boredom and beat lockdown blues. She suggested her fans to watch her TikTok videos for entertainment. In the caption, Urvashi wrote, "if you’re bored go binge watch my tiktoks 🍭🤍".

Urvashi Rautela's TikTok videos

Urvashi Rautela's solution seems perfect as the actor posts a lot of TikTok videos on her Instagram. She recently posted a TikTok video on Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool. Take a look:

In other news, Urvashi Rautela was one among the many who joined Oscar-winning actor, Natalie Portman's online masterclasses on acting. The concept of masterclass had become quite popular during the Coronavirus lockdown. Many celebrities like Guitarist Carlos Santana, filmmakers Meera Nair and Martin Scorsese, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, writer Margaret Atwood and others have started hosting these masterclasses to do something productive during this time.

