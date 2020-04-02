Urvashi Rautela Declares Her Current Relationship Status In A Quirky Way Amid Lockdown

Many wonder if Bollywood actor, Urvashi Rautela is secretly dating anyone or if she's single. Recently, however, in an Instagram post, the actor finally broke the silence on it to let the world know. In a quirky Instagram video, she revealed that she is currently in "isolationship".

Urvashi Rautela shares her current relationship status

On Urvashi Rautela's Instagram account, the actor posted a video of herself posing in a pool wearing a pink bikini and flowers in her hair. The video might probably be from a photoshoot of hers. But this is not what drew the attention of netizens. Urvashi Rautela finally let the world know about her relationship status.

With a quirky song and a camera panning in for a closeup on Urvashi Rautela in the pool, the actor declared in the caption that currently, she is in "isolationship". This seems to be her way of spreading awareness for fans to observe the COVID-19 lockdown as well as a statement about her current relationship status. She seems to be single and having the time of her life while at it.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela has been spreading awareness about social distancing and COVID-19 in her own way. Posting pictures of her in bikinis, the actor uses captions like "spread smiles, not germs". Take a look:

