Urvashi Rautela Starrer 'Great Grand Masti' Song List That Is A Must-listen

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

In 2016, Urvashi Rautela played the female lead in Indra Kumar’s Great Grand Masti. The film also had Reitesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Amar, Meet and Prem, who go into a small town where they encounter a 'femme fatale' in the form of Ragini. Ragini is everything they had dreamed of, but she slowly turns into their worst nightmare. The film did average at the box-office, and the audience loved the songs of the movie too. Here’s the song list of Great Grand Masti. Read ahead to know more-

Song list of Great Grand Masti

Teri Kamar Ko

Teri Kamar Ko is sung by Sanjeev Rathod, Darshan Rathod, and Kanika Kapoor. The music of the song is composed by Sanjeev Darshan. Kumaar is the lyricist of the song.

Resham Ka Rumaal

Resham Ka Rumaal is sung by Toshi Sabri and Sonia Sharma. The music of the song is by Shaarib and Toshi. Manoj Yadav is the lyricist of the song.

I Wanna Tera Ishq

I Wanna Tera Ishq is sung by Shivranjani Singh and Shivangi Bhayana. The music of the song is by Sanjeev-Darshan. Kumaar is the lyricist of the song.

Lipstick Laga Ke

Lipstick Laga Ke is sung by Shaan and Payal Dev. The music of the song is given by Superbia (Shaan, Gourov, and Roshin). Sameer Anjaan is the lyricist of the song.

