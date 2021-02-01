Urvashi Rautela Hits 34mn Mark On Instagram; Posts A Crocodile Video To Thank Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram posts are one of the most popular ones among the netizens, as they post compliments every time she shares an update. All the love by her fans have now made her cross another mark on social media as in a short span of time, she hit the mark of 34 million followers on Instagram. Let’s have a look at Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post and see how she thanked her fans for showering so much love on her.

Urvashi Rautela hits 34 million mark on Instagram

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which she can be seen feeding a large-sized crocodile. In the video, she can be seen wearing a stunning yellow coloured dress and golden coloured shoes while an instructor can be seen helping her feed the crocodile.

In the caption, she first thanked all her fans for their 34 million love on Instagram and having her as their First Indian/Asian to feature in Top 10 World’s Sexiest SuperModel 2021 list. She then talked about the video and stated that she was feeding one of the largest crocodiles when she went to study crocodile behaviour. Urvashi Rautela then stated how there was no way humans should have any encounters with crocodiles and asked all her fans to stay away from them.

All her fans were thrilled to see Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram video and complimented on how amazing the video was. Many of them added how beautiful she looked in her latest video and added numerous heart symbols next to it. Many others added tons of fire symbols to depict how stunning Urvashi Rautela looked in her video feeding the crocodile. Several of her fans congratulated her on hitting the 34 million mark and added hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section, Let’s take a look at Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post and see how her fans reacted to her latest post.



Urvashi Rautela’s movies

Apart from the stunning posts on social media, Urvashi Rautela’s movies appearances are also loved by her fans. Some of Urvashi Rautela’s movies include Singh Saab The Great, Kaabil, Great Grand Masti, Pagalpanti, Hate Story 4, Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Porobashinee, Mr Airavata and more.

