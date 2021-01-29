Urvashi Rautela To Feature In Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021; Thanks Supporters

Urvashi Rautela has had a long and successful career in the world of modelling and has been given several awards and honours from the world of fashion before she eventually got in the world of films. She is also known to be rather active and communicative with her fans on social media about everything she is up to. She has now posted on her Instagram about yet another record that she has created as a model. Have a look at the picture along with the long message that she has written for her fans and followers.

Urvashi Rautela to feature in Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021

While she may still be an emerging name in the world of films, Urvashi Rautela has achieved a number of milestones in her modelling career. Announcing yet another record that she has created for herself, Urvashi revealed that she has become the first Indian to feature in Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021. Penning down a long message for her fans in the caption of the post, Urvashi began her message my saying that she is “truly humbled” and “amazed” after hearing the news.

She then said that while she was excited after hearing the news, the looks and appearance that she has is a “God’s gift” to her. She further mentioned that she felt “overwhelmed” by the love and affection that people from all over the world have shown her. She thanked all of her well-wishers for their “love and blessings” and for always showing support to her. The post also features some other pictures of the actor, where she is seen posing with her ‘crown’, followed by other news pieces that show her other work projects as well.

She had won a major modelling competition of Miss Diva in the year 2015, which brought her in the limelight for the first time. That was eventually followed by her receiving multiple films offers and she was consequently seen in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and many more. She was recently seen in the film Pagalpanti.

