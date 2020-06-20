Urvashi Rautela Is An ‘almost IITian’ And Never Thought Of Making A Career In Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela is a popular name in the Bollywood industry and has starred in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel, Pagalpanti, and more. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. Urvashi has 25.8 million followers on her social media account and she makes sure to always keep them entertained. However, fans might be unaware of how Urvashi Rautela entered the Bollywood industry. Read ahead to know all about her interesting journey-

Urvashi Rautela is an ‘almost IITian’

As soon as Urvashi Rautela entered the Bollywood industry with Singh Saab The Great (2013), opposite Sunny Deol, she won the hearts of the audience. Having been cast in movies like Sanam Re, Kaabil, Pagalpanti, and being featured in songs like Haseeno Ka Deewana, alongside superstars like Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela has successfully created a place for herself in this industry.

However, being an actor was never actually Urvashi Rautela’s plans for the future. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Urvashi Rautela revealed that even though she is very happy with her successful career in Bollywood, her initial plan was to become an engineer.

The actor said that the field she is in right now, which is acting, is all because of family pressure and push from her friends. She revealed that she is a science student at heart and has even cleared her IIT with really good scores. However, she says that she has no regrets today for having pursued acting as she said that she was meant to be in Bollywood and it was her destiny.

Urvashi said that even while concentrating on her studies as she scored more than 95% in her 12th board examinations, somewhere down the line she was clear that she was going to be winning the international titles that she has and be a part of Bollywood.

The Pagalpanti actor also said in good humour that she did didn’t want to have any regrets, but she wanted her grandchildren to see her report card and actually say that our nani has really good marks. Urvashi Rautela revealed that everyone in her family is a science student and she just wanted to maintain that earlier while she was growing up.

