Urvashi Rautela Is Seen Performing Flamenco In Her Latest Instagram Post; Watch Video Here

Urvashi Rautela is a famous film actor and model in the Bollywood industry. She is also a great dancer and has knowledge of several dance forms. She was crowned as the Miss Diva 2015 and also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Urvashi Rautela is an active social media user and loves to update her Instagram page with her amazing pictures and dance videos. She never fails to turn heads with her stunning outfits and fashion sense.

According to her many Instagram posts, it has been observed that Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with dancing and finds a chance of dancing whenever she can. Her exceptional fitness, dancing skills, and fashion choices are highly appreciated by her fans. A few dance videos from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram page prove the actor’s love for dance and her amazing dancing skills.

Urvashi Rautela flaunting a Spanish dance form:

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a video in which she is performing Flamenco dance (baile). Flamenco dance is a highly-expressive Spanish dance form. Also, this dance form is a solo dance performed by hand clapping, percussive footwork, and intricate hand, arm, and body movements. The Flamenco dance is usually complemented by a singer and guitar player. The actor also mentioned that Flamenco is one of her favourite dance forms. Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a black and red combo outfit and can be seen dancing on the Humma song as well, which is a popular number from the film “Ok Jaanu”.

URVASHI RAUTELA performs Spanish “FLAMENCO” dance form 💃🏻



#Tb me performing my ultimate favourite Spanish dance form “FLAMENCO”. Thanks for all your love 🌹I LOVE YOU GUYS🍒





On the professional and work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. In the movie, she was starred along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Ileana D'Cruz in the pivotal roles. Her upcoming project is a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. The film also features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles along with Urvashi Rautela. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

Check out some other dance videos she shared on IG:

