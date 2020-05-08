Urvashi Rautela's Movies That Had An Ensemble Cast Of Noted Actors; See Full List

Urvashi Rautela is a well-known Bollywood actor and dancer. She made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Having spent years in the Bollywood industry, Urvashi has been a part of various movies and worked with some great actors. Here are the multistarrer movies of Urvashi Rautela. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Posts Yet Another Pic, Fan Asks "ye Photos Kitne Din Chalenge Aur?"

Urvashi Rautela’s multistarrer movies

Great Grand Masti (2016)

Urvashi Rautela rose to fame as she played a part in the lead cast of Indra Kumar’s Great Grand Masti. The movie also cast Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Amar, Meet and Prem who go into a small town where they encounter a 'femme fatale' in the form of Ragini. Ragini is everything they had dreamed of, but she slowly turns into their worst nightmare.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Has The Perfect Solution To Beating Boredom & It Involves Binge-watching

Hate Story IV (2018)

Urvashi Rautela played a part in the lead cast of Vishal Pandya’s Hate Story IV. The movie also cast Gulshan Grover, Manoj Anand, Karan Wahi, and Vivan Bhatena in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Aryan and Rajveer, who are the sons of business tycoon Vikram Khurana. Aryan is handling the family business and is looking out for a new female face for his campaign. He is in love with Rishma who also looking after his business. Rajveer is a womanizer and professional photographer who approaches Taasha to be the model of their campaign.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her 'hurricane' Avatar Showing Off Her Ramp Walk Skills

Pagalpanti (2019)

Urvashi Rautela played a part in the lead cast of Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti. The movie also cast Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around three men, considered as losers in their lives by the people. They plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Mouni Roy: Who Nailed It In The Black Gown?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.