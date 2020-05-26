Urvashi Rautela's Pic Reminds Us Of Dimple Kapadia's Famous Look From 'Bobby'

Urvashi Rautela is a famous Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great, alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. Urvashi Rautela is an adorable actor who has stolen the hearts of a huge fan following with her stellar performance. Her style and fashion sense is something that people get inspired by always. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense and stunning dancing skills.

The actor manages to make heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Another thing that fans drool over is the choice of the outfits that she styles with her stunning accessories and hairstyle. However, while going through one of her fancy look seemed inspired by yesteryear actor Dimple Kapadia. Have a look at the picture we are talking about below-

Urvashi Rautela reminds us of Dimple Kapadia from Bobby in this stunning look-

In this look Urvashi Rautela is looking stunning in a white stylish crop blouse. It has a knot at the end as Dimple Kapadia had in her polka dot blouse in the song, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai in the film Bobby alongside Rishi Kapoor. Urvashi Rautela opted for a black and white polka dot short, but Dimple Kapadia wore a statement buttoned skirt along with the impeccable blouse. Urvashi Rautela's make up for this outfit is just perfect, which includes smokey eye makeup and nude shade lipstick.

Dimple Kapadia’s elegance and beauty embodied her personality and her amazing dressing style even in the ’80s and ’90s managed to become a trend. Urvashi Rautela paired her dazzling outfit with a blue and golden neckpiece and loose curly hairstyle. Urvashi Rautela just reminds us of the beautiful and dazzling actor Dimple Kapadia and her fashion statement in this song. Have a look at Dimple Kapadia and Urvashi Rautela’s look in this beautiful and stylish polka dot outfit which is giving major fashion goals.

The yesteryears actor, Dimple Kapadia shot to immediate fame with her debut film Bobby (1973) along with Rishi Kapoor. It might be a surprising fact that Dimple Kapadia was only 16 when she was launched by renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor in the film Bobby. But soon after she made her debut in Bobby with Rishi Kapoor, she got married to actor Rajesh Khanna and took a time off from acting for as long as a decade.

