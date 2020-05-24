Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story sequel. Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the big screen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti (2019), alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Arshad Warsi. Along with being a versatile actor, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. Urvashi has 25.8 million followers on her social media account and she makes sure to always keep them entertained. Recently, Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself dancing in heels, stating to feel lucky to be the first Indian artist to do so on screen. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela is the first Indian artist to perform #HeelsChoreography

Urvashi Rautela is often spotted interacting with fans and keeping them updated about her, through her social media posts. Her past few posts have been throwback pictures from her vacation in the Maldives, suggesting that she misses her vacation during the time of quarantine. Recently, Urvashi posted a video of herself dancing in heels. The Sanam Re actor captioned the video, "So honoured, blessed & grateful to be the "First Indian Artist to perform #HeelsChoreography 👠 on screen 📺 Love u Tushk

#love #UrvashiRautela #IndianCinema #dance”

In the video, Urvashi is seen wearing a black sleeveless top, tucked inside a body-hugging shimmery grey leggings. She has worn knee-length black coloured boot heels. Urvashi has left her wavy hair gelled and open.

Reportedly, Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account was recently hacked. She had informed her followers and fans to not respond to any messages from her Facebook account. She began to realize that her Facebook had been hacked when a few posts, comprising questionable content, started originating from her account. Urvashi has filed a complaint against this. Mumbai Police made sure to inform Urvashi that they have acted on this particular issue, and a complaint has been registered with the cyber police cell .

