Urvashi Rautela's Obsession For Nail Art Is Evident From These Pictures, Take A Look

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently enjoying her quarantine time, recently made headlines for becoming the youngest Indian on Instagram to cross 25 million followers. She rose to fame after featuring in the comedy film The Great Grand Masti in 2016 and has featured in several movies since then.

Urvashi Rautela is known for her unconventional red-carpet looks, outlandish fashion choices and brilliant dancing skills. However, one thing we came to know about the gorgeous actor, by scrolling her Insta feed is that Urvashi Rautela has a thing for bright nail-paints and exquisite nail-art designs.

Urvashi Rautela's fascinating nail colours & nail art designs

In several Urvashi Rautela's photos, we can see the beauty queen flaunting her nails drenched with voguish nail art designs. Talking about Urvashi Rautela's photos let's take a look at some of her uber-chic nail colours.

The fluorescent yellow nails

Shimmery Purple Nail Art

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi's Dazzling Nail Art Video

The Flattering French Pink Manicure

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The Pagalpanti actor flaunts her gel nail art in the shades of blue

On the word front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in an untitled film which is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the film. This Tamil film's remake is helmed by director Susi Ganeshan. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar in lead roles.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

