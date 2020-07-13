Urvashi Rautela: List Of 5 New-age Singing Sensation Who Have Done Playback For The Diva

Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in Virgin Bhanupriya, has a number of superhit tracks to her credit. From Neha Kakkar to Neeti Mohan, several popular female artists have done playback for the Bollywood diva. Here is a list of some celebrated new-age singing sensation, who have sung memorable songs for Urvashi Rautela. Have a look-

List Of Popular Female Vocalists Who Did Playback For Urvashi Rautela

1. Neha Kakkar (Aashiq Banaya Aapne)

Neha Kakkar is reigning queen of the Indian Music Industry currently. The pop star has created quite a stir in Bollywood with her infinite number of chartbuster hits. For Urvashi Rautela, Neha Kakkar has sung both Hindi movie and indie-pop tracks as well. However, the most celebrated track by these two lovely ladies is Aashiq Banaya Aapne's reprised version for the film Hate Story 4. With over 153+ million views, this Neha Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela track is a massive hit.

2. Neeti Mohan(Boond Boond)

Neeti Mohan is counted amongst the most versatile female singers of the current times. From soulful tracks to party number, this pretty singer can ace it all. For the movie Hate Story 4, Neeti Mohan did playback for a track titled Boond Boond. It is an alluring love song with breathtaking visuals. A melodious song filmed on Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena.

3. Jyotica Tangri (Ek Diamond Da Haar)

Jyotica Tangri is a highly popular new-age singing sensation. The gorgeous singer sure knows the art of charming fans with her mesmerizing voice. For Urvashi Rautela, Jyotica Tangri did playback for a music single titled Ek Diamond Da Haar. It is a fun dance track with catchy lyrics. Urvashi Rautela looks spectacular in the video of this foot-tapping track by Jyotica Tangri.

4. Tulsi Kumar (Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar)

Tulsi Kumar's list of smashing hits is unmatched. She is known for her melodious voice, which penetrates intensely in the hearts of the listeners. For Urvashi Rautela, Tusli Kumar has sung the hit track Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar from the movie Sanam Re. It is a fascinating track shot in exotic locations.

5. Asees Kaur (Tera Bimar Mera Dil)

Asees Kaur's popularity rose to ten folds when she did playback for Urvashi Rautela's highly famous track Tera Bimar Mera Dil from Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela looked ethereal in this dance track. Asees Kaur gave a refreshing vibe to this beautiful rendition. This collaboration indeed turned out to be successful for both Asees and Urvashi.

