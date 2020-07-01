Neha Kakkar Has Collaborated With These Famous Five Veteran Artists, See List

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar was recently in news for crossing the enviable mark of 40 million followers on Instagram. The stunning singer is one of the most popular names in the Music Industry currently. Neha has collaborated with several artists for her songs, be it newcomers or veterans. So let's look at the times Neha Kakkar collaborated with veteran artists for songs.

Neha Kakkar Has Collaborated With These Veteran Artists

1. Udit Narayan (Tu Cheez Badi)

Udit Narayan is a popular name in Bollywood. The veteran singer has sung for all the biggest superstars from Aamir Khan to Salman Khan. The gorgeous Neha Kakkar collaborated with Udit Narayan for the remix version of his famous 90s track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast. The peppy dance number from the movie Machine was a huge hit again similar to the original. Fans loved Neha and Udit Narayan's duet song and made it a memorable collaboration.

2. Kumar Sanu (Aankh Marey)

The next famous veteran singer with whom Neha Kakkar gave another smashing hit is Kumar Sanu. For the Ladki Aankh Marey remix track, the duo worked for the first time together. The magical track did wonders at the radio charts and topped for over months. With over 806 million views on Youtube, Ladki Aankh Marey from Simmba is one of Neha Kakkar's most successful songs ever.

3. Sukhwinder Singh (Hai Rama)

Neha Kakkar has also worked with Sukhwinder Singh for a song from Meerabai Not Out titled Hai Rama. It is a fast-paced dance number with foot-tapping music attached to it. A highly underrated track of Sukhwinder Singh and Kakkar. Filmed on Mandira Bedi and Ejaz Khan, both actors danced beautifully in this spectacular song.

4. Sukhbir (Gal Ban Gayi)

Apart from Sukhwinder Singh, another Punjabi singer whose songs from the 90s era are still a rage is Sukhbir. In the year 2016, Neha associated with Sukhbir for the remix version of his chartbuster hit Gal Ban Gayi. Within hours of its release, this song crossed a million views on Youtube. This music video is picturised on Urvashi Rautela and the Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

5. Mika Singh (Tum Par Hum Hai Atke)

There's no way we fail to mention about the superstar singer Mika Singh in this list. Neha Kakkar worked with Mika Singh for a track titled Tum Par Hum Hai Atke from the movie Pagalpanti. It is a fun dance number with great beats. Another tuneful remix by Neha Kakkar. This Mika Singh and NK track is a chartbuster hit and was also a major highlight of the 2019 comedy film.

