Urvashi Rautela Or Neha Kakkar: Who Styled This Co-ord Set Better?

Co-ord sets are perfect to wear at any and every occasion. You can either wear one at a party or mismatch it with any type of top or jeans and make a whole new outfit with it. Neha Kakkar has an unending collection of co-ord sets and is often seen wearing them at her concerts or any of her public appearance.

Fashion icon Urvashi Rautela was also spotted in a co-ord set which was a lot similar to the one Neha Kakkar wore at a concert. Take a look at the picture of their outfits to know who wore the outfit better.

Urvashi Rautela or Neha Kakkar: Whose co-ord set did you like the most?

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looked ravishing in her silk co-ord set which was pink in colour. The actor wore a pair of black zipped heels to go with her outfit. The bow on her skirt added a dash of style to her outfit. She wore a pair of loop earrings with her outfit and also wore a silver necklace to go with her outfit. She kept her makeup simple and let her wavy hair down, parting it from the sides.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, on the other hand, wore a blue co-ord set for one of her concerts. She wore a blue blouse with the same coloured long skirt. Neha Kakkar wore a pair of simple earrings to go with her outfit. With a glam makeup look, she kept her curly hair down leaving it open.

While Neha Kakkar wore a blouse and tied a know around it, Urvashi Rautela wore a simple blouse. Urvashi Rautela's blouse had simple full sleeves while Neha Kakkar's full-sleeves were puffed near the hands. Urvashi Rautela wore a pair of short skirt to complete her outfit while the latter wore a long skirt. Neha Kakkar wore a pair of heels while Urvashi Rautela opted for close heel shoes. Both celebrities went for a simple look to complete their outfits and wore a pair of earrings. For the hair too, both the stars let their hair down.

