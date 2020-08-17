Urvashi Rautela Shares "new-normal" Airport Look, Poses In An All-white Safety Gear

Apart from acting, Urvashi Rautela is also known for her fashionable outfits in Bollywood. From formal dresses to traditional outfits, Urvashi Rautela is one such celebrity you could take cues from, for styling an outfit. The latter stepped out of her house after months and was spotted at the airport after a long time. The actor shared a picture of her new airport look on her Instagram account. Take a look at the picture below:

Urvashi Rautela shares 'new airport look'

Urvashi Rautela wore a white protective suit and covered her face with a mask, wearing a shield over it. The actor also wore a pair of hand gloves to stay safe while travelling. She posed for a picture in her 'new outfit' with her hands on her waist. Along with the picture, Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Airport looks ki 'Aisi Ki Taisi' " (sic).

Usually, Urvashi Rautela always stays up to the mark when it comes to outfits and airport looks. But through her Instagram post, the actor meant that the Pandemic has spoilt airport looks since everyone has to travel with safety gear, in order to stay safe. The actor travelled abroad and also shared a few videos from the place she was staying at.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in an OTT film Virgin Bhanupriya. The comedy film starred the diva along with actors Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Gupta, Gautam Gulati, and Bijendra Kala. The film was initially supposed to release in theatres but moved to an OTT release due to the Pandemic.

Urvashi Rautela’s movie Virgin Bhanupriya is a family film, which explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. It follows the story of a young girl who wishes to lose her virginity but fails at every attempt. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb.

