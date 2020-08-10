Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Flexibility As She Performs 'Eka Pada Rajakapotasana IV' Asana

Just like everyone else, Urvashi Rautela has also been homebound during the COVID-19 lockdown. Although Rautela couldn’t hit the gym for months now, the fitness junkie hasn’t skipped her workout routine and has resorted to working out at home. Earlier today, the Pagalpanti actor gave fans a sneak-peek into her home workout regime as she was seen performing 'Eka Pada Rajakapotasana IV' asana.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela To Sushant Singh Rajput; List Of Actors Who Made B-town Debut In 2013

Urvashi Rautela shows fans how to perform yoga

The Miss Diva Universe 2015, Urvashi Rautela's love for fitness has been no secret. Rautela quite often gives fans an insight into her fitness regime through social media and also motivates fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. Due to gyms being shut because of the lockdown, Rautela too had to resort to working out at home, just like most of the B-Towners. The 26-year-old has been keeping fans updated with her lockdown workout diaries through Instagram.

After sharing a video of her 'evening walk', the Virgin Bhanumati actor recently shared a picture of herself performing yoga, on her IG handle. In the photograph shared by her, she is seen performing the 'Eka Pada Rajakapotasana IV' asana, flaunting her flexibility, as she successfully managed to touch her feet to her head. She captioned the post writing, "Eka Pada Rajakapotasana IV (One-Legged King Pigeon Pose IV) FOOT TO HEAD IN SPLITS (sic)".

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela And Kriti Sanon In Shimmery Outfits; Who Wore It Better?

Check out the post below

A couple of days ago, Rautela took to Instagram Reels to share a video clip of her evening walk. Dressed in a pink sweatshirt, paired with sweatpants and sneakers, she rounded off her look with a black face mask. Watch the video below:

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Calls 'pilot' Brother Yashraj Her 'favourite Ladoo' On Raksha Bandhan

Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen sharing the screen space with the winner of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 8, Gautam Gulati, and the De Dana Dan actor, Archana Puran Singh in the video-on-demand platform Zee5's comedy film Virgin Bhanupriya. The comedy-drama, which is helmed by filmmaker Ajay Lohan, was not received well by the masses and could not manage to impress the film critics either. Although Virgin Bhanupriya was earlier slated for a theatrical release, the makers later premiered the film on Zee5 on July 16, 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Issues Statement Regarding The IMG Venture Case; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.