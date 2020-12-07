Urvashi Rautela Recreates Amitabh Bachchan's 'Khaike Paan Banaraswala'; Tags Big B

On December 6, 2020, actor Urvashi Rautela shared a video of her relishing Banarasi paan on her official Instagram handle. She added a caption to the post asking “Banarasi Paan Special Khaoge Ji?” which translates to “Would you like to have the special Banarasi Paan?” In the caption, she also tagged veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is famous for his way of having the Banarasi Paan in his movie Don. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post was graced with lots of comments from love-struck fans just moments after being shared. The post presently has almost 2 million views.

READ | Urvashi Rautela Shares Picture In A Tiara; Says 'It's Not Easy Being A Princess'

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Video

In the 15-second long video, Urvashi Rautela is seen chewing on the Banarasi Paan from a traditionally decorated paan stall. She pauses for a second and asks if she is having it exactly as it should be had, chewing it properly and relishing it with her nose scrunched. She then begins singing the song from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Don, in which the veteran actor is having the paan in his iconic manner. The song Oh Khaike paan Banaras waala stops midway when Urvashi takes a Paan and shoves it towards the camera. In the whole video, the actor tries to imitate Amitabh Bachchan and his way of having the Paan from the movie Don.

READ | Urvashi Rautela Meets Milkha Singh, Calls It 'incredible & Miraculous Feeling'

Urvashi Rautela's videos are generally of the amusing, comical nature, where she interacts with general people around her humorously. In this video too, she is talking to the people watching her and the one making her video, amusedly shoving the Paan towards them around the final few seconds of the video. Most of her fans and followers like to enjoy watching Urvashi Rautela's videos and interact with her through appreciative comments.

READ | Urvashi Rautela Cried On The Sets Of 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi'? Read Details

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the ZEE5 Originals Virgin Bhanupriya, playing the role of a conservative girl named ‘Bhanupriya Awasthi’. She has also been seen with co-actor Mohsin Khan in the song Who Chand Kahan se Laaogi by Vishal Mishra, which is now one of the most-watched videos on Youtube. The actor is now working on the movie Black Rose, which would be her debut in the Telugu film industry.

READ | Urvashi Rautela Unveils Stills With Mohsin Khan From Song 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.