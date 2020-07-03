Urvashi Rautela & Gautam Gulati's Wedding Photo Leaves Fans In Shock, Details Here

From Bollywood, Tollywood to the TV industry, this Coronavirus lockdown has seen several engagements and weddings of celebrities. In the TV industry, actor Manish Raisinghan recently tied the knot with Puja Banerjee. Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati also surprised his fans as he posted a picture of his 'wedding with Urvashi Rautela'.

Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati's wedding picture

Gautam Gulati took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his wedding with Urvashi Rautela. In the picture, Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati are seen getting married according to Hindu rituals. Fans of both the actors went berserk after seeing this picture. However, the picture is not from their actual wedding. The picture shared by Gautam Gulati is one of the stills from his upcoming movie Virgin Bhanupriya with Urvashi Rautela. In the post shared by Gautam Gulati, he has uploaded another picture from their film in which he is seen showing off his toned physique. Gautam Gulati captioned the post as, “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey ?” In the caption, he also mentioned that their movie Virgin Bhanupriya is all set to release on July 16, 2020.

Fans left surprised after seeing the picture

As he shared the picture, Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati’s fans flooded the comments section. Several fans expressed their shock and disbelief before reading the entire caption and seeing the post. A lot of his female fans took a sigh of relief after reading the entire caption. Another user commented that she was shocked but as it is a movie she will surely watch it. One user went on to say that she would have gotten a heart attack if he really would have been married to Urvashi Rautela. Here is a look at some of the comments on Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati’s wedding picture.

About Virgin Bhanupriya

The upcoming Hindi comedy Virgin Bhanupriya is helmed by Ajay Lohan and is being produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. Virgin Bhanupriya cast features Urvashi Rautela in the leading role with Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in pivotal roles. The family comedy explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Virgin Bhanupriya will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 16, 2020. See the trailer here.

