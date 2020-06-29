Urvashi Rautela's 'Virgin Bhanupriya' To Release On July 16, Actor Shares A Still

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram to upload a picture of her new drama film - Virgin Bhanupriya. The series will be seen on Zee5 on July 16 and will feature Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati in the lead roles. Check out more details.

Check out the post

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram to show her followers a peek of her new movie Virgin Bhanupriya. In the post, Urvashi can be seen seated on a bed. Behind her, there are many colourful posters and even the bed has a combination of colourful pillows and sheets. The shot looks like a still from a Disney movie. The posters behind her read - Keep calm and love me because I am still single, Princess, I am an artist, Love, Happy Family and more. The actor also tagged Zee5 in the post.

The actor kept the caption of the picture simple and easy. She only mentioned that the picture was a still from the movie and added the date 16 July, which would be indicating its release date. Here's her caption - VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA | 16 JULY (emoji) and then added these hashtags - #love #UrvashiRautela.

Many people responded to the post. Most of the comments were quite positive and had fans eager to see the new movie. Other comments were just emojis. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi had also uploaded a snap earlier showing her look from the movie. The picture made the actor look like a teenager and gained many positive reviews. The picture featured many slogans written behind it. Check out the post:

Virgin Bhanupriya was supposed to release in theatres but could not due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will soon be seen on Zee5. The movie will be directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. It is a family comedy-drama that will explore the relationship between young people and their families. It will also feature Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in leading and supporting roles in the movie.

Promo Pic Credit: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

