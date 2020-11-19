Urvashi Rautela ran into legendary athlete Milkha Singh at the airport. The actor was in complete adoration of the sports personality as she greeted him. Urvashi mentioned in her caption that she is a sprinter and thus it was a moment of great pleasure for her to meet Milkha Singh. The Flying Sikh too seemed humbled by the warm welcome he received from Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela meets Milkha Singh, calls it "incredible & miraculous feeling"

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram saw a post in which two videos were seen where Urvashi Rautela and Milkha Singh posed for the camera. The actor was very excited to see the former runner and touched his feet upon greeting him in the first video. Urvashi Rautela and Milkha Singh can be seen exchanging a few words with each other before they eventually stand to pose together. Urvashi seemed very excited to stand beside Milkha Singh and both the videos showed the actor posing beside the legendary runner.

In the caption of the videos, Urvashi was all smiles and wrote that it was an incredible honour for her to meet Milkha Singh in person. She revealed that she herself is a sprinter and thus meeting the Flying Sikh was a miraculous moment for her. The actor further wrote about a little about Milkha Singh jotting down his brilliant journey from the Indian Army to the world of sports. Urvashi Rautela was dressed in a leopard print dress with a jacket and Milkha Singh was seen in a formal suit and tie attire. The two stars posed for pictures as seen in the video and the fans were delighted to watch them share a great moment together. Fans of Urvashi Rautela were amazed by her fan moment and filled the comments section with love for the actor and her post. Fans were also amazed to see Milkha Singh and expressed their excitement to watch the track legend. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently preparing for her next project which has been directed by Mohan Bharadwaj. The film has been titled Back Rose and is expected to have a December 2020 release date.

