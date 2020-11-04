Urvashi Rautela Quotes A 'Cleopatra' Dialogue To Flaunt Her Warrior Princess Look From AFW

Urvashi Rautela reminisced her days at the Arab Fashion Week recently to share yet another BTS photograph from her short film for fashion designer Furne One. Earlier this morning, the model-turned-actor channelled her inner warrior princess yet again to share a famous dialogue of Elizabeth Taylor from 1963's classic film Cleopatra. Flaunting her all-gold ensemble by Amato Couture, Urvashi quoted a famous Cleopatra dialogue along with striking a dramatic pose.

Urvashi Rautela's photos inspired by Cleopatra are all things gorgeous

Miss India Universe 2009, Urvashi Rautela became the first-ever Indian female actor to have become the showstopper for a designer at the Arab Fashion Week. She also featured in the Filipino designer Furne One's short film for the fashion week, wherein she flaunted an all-gold warrior princess look, which she revealed was inspired by the Egyptian ruler Cleopatra VII Philopator. Now, the Pagalpanti actor has shared yet another photograph of herself from the set of the short film to cherish her memories at the Arab Fashion Week.

Along with sharing two photographs of herself with a model, both dressed in all-gold, Urvashi quoted a Cleopatra dialogue from the Joseph L. Mankiewicz directorial which released back in 1963. The actor captioned her IG post writing, "Cleopatra VII Philopator: Fool! Don't you see now that I could have poisoned you a hundred times had I been able to live without you. (sic)". In the pictures shared by her, the Hate Story IV actor looked nothing less than stunning in a sheer golden bodycon dress with intricate embroidery all over it. The all-gold ensemble was paired with opulent statement jewellery and rounded off with a sheer golden veil.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, the fashion film featuring Urvashi was titled Divine Indwelling and it focussed on showcasing equality, diversity and unity. The 12th edition of the Arab Fashion Week was hosted virtually from October 21 to October 24 and it presented the spring-summer collection to fashion connoisseurs for 2021. Urvashi's short fashion film was premiered live on Facebook and Instagram handles of Arab Fashion Week on October 21, 2020.

Take a look:

