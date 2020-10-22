Urvashi Rautela Turns Into Princess Warrior For Arab Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is known for her unique taste in fashion. The model-turned-actor will be featuring in fashion designer Furne One’s new short film that will premiere today. She is the first Indian actor who became a showstopper in the Arab Fashion Week this year. Take a look at the promo video and Urvashi's stunning outfit.

Urvashi to be warrior princess for a designer

Miss India Universe 2009 Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian film actress to become the showstopper at Arab Fashion. She will also feature in fashion designer Furne One’s new short film which will premiere today. The fashion film is based on tackling racism and equality. The upcoming 12th edition of the Arab Fashion Week that showcases spring-summer collection for 2021 is currently being virtually hosted in Dubai till October 24. The event commenced on October 21 where Urvashi was one of the showstoppers.

The designer and Urvashi recently revealed her look from the fashion week. The actor is seen in a Princess Warrior look which looks both empowering and gorgeous on her. She is wearing a gold bodycon gown with delicate and intricate designs embroidered all over the dress. As a princess, she is seen wearing a veil over her head and has a golden body colour all over her hands. The sole purpose of the fashion week is to give out the message to tackle racism and inequality.

Urvashi shared a promo video of the short film on her Instagram. The fashion brand Amato Couture also shared her look in the pure gold outfit with golden embroidery on their page. The golden look on Urvashi gives a royal feel to her attire. Take a look at the promo video.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Urvashi was crowned as Miss Diva Universe in 2015 and made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great. She worked on various films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She has also worked in various music videos such as Love Dose with Honey Singh that garnered her a huge fan following. She was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya that released on Zee 5 this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Black Rose.

