Urvashi Rautela Or Alia Bhatt: Who Donned The Black Ethnic Lehenga Better?

Most of the Bollywood female actors love to wear their super stylish traditional wears for the festive season, important occasions, and red carpet events. Tinsel town actors Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela, bag their own style statement. The impeccable outfits that Urvashi Rautela and Alia Bhatt have been spotted in have always been the talk of the town.

The Raazi star and the Great Grand Masti actor always manage to put their best fashion foot forward. Surprisingly, both Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela were spotted wearing black traditional Indian wear, a stunning lehenga, on two different occasions. Check out their pics below to check out how the two divas styled their apparel-

Urvashi Rautela or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the black ethnic lehenga better?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out in this stunning Indian wear on a festive occasion. The gorgeous Alia Bhatt looked amazing in this Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga which she wore for the Diwali Party. The Bollywood diva opted for a plain dupatta which embraced her stylish traditional look. The plunging neckline blouse and floral designed lehenga is just an amazing option.

The dress hugs her body perfectly at the top. Alia Bhatt chose to wear heavy golden danglers. The diva successfully complimented her traditional black lehenga look with minimal accessories. The look was matched with minimal makeup and glossy lips. Her centre-partitioned sleek hair just ended her look perfectly, which is evident in this picture.

Urvashi Rautela

In comparison to Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela is seen posing in a black lehenga, with a plain sleeveless blouse. Her skirt looks stunning with those tiny polka dots design and frills at the border. Urvashi Rautela teamed her dazzling black outfit with a matching dupatta which has golden colour stripes. The actor has left her dupatta to flow naturally, which is elegantly complimenting her look.

Urvashi Rautela paired her outfit with heavy gold jewellery. Her necklace was a diamond-studded Kundan design piece which she paired with matching earrings of Kundan, rings, and golden bangles. She left her wavy hair open with side-partition and completed her look with subtle brown shade makeup, with dark eye make-up done.

Promo Image Source: Urvashi Rautela, Alia Bhatt Instagram

