Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Her Role In Upcoming Web Series 'Inspector Avinash'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to play the role of Randeep Hooda's wife in the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. Urvashi will be playing the character of Poonam Mishra, wife of an inspector. She took to her Instagram to share her excitement of working with Randeep Hooda. She also talked about her views on the character that she will be playing. Read further to know more.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post

Urvashi Rautela's take on her character

Urvashi's character in the web series is based on a real-life character. The actress opened up about her role in the series, Urvashi said, "My character is inspired by a real character. My character’s name is ‘Poonam Mishra’, and I play the wife of Randeep Hooda’s character, the ‘Super Cop’ Avinash Mishra. Biopics are a great challenge for actors—instead of creating a character from nothing, they have to portray a version of a real person on screen. Bringing someone else's story to life is a big responsibility, but one that also helps a real-life person's story be told. Here, take a look at 31 actors hanging out with the very real people they portrayed in movies and on television".

She added, "To get into the skin of the character, I have been hanging out with Poonam Mishra. I’ve been trying my level best to get as close to her personality and mannerisms as possible." She said she is wearing the same kind of bangles and sarees as Poonam's liking to soak up the character. Urvashi said, "I’m truly honoured to be playing her in the series because she, in my eyes, is the epitome of strength and courage. She has been a strong pillar of support to Avinash Mishra. For me, that is a very interesting story to tell. I’ve also met the real Avinash Mishra and talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time."

On work front

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" was revealed.

