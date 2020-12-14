Urvashi Rautela Reveals What She Remains Unbothered By, Asks Fans A Question

Urvashi Rautela manages to leave her fans in awe of her beauty every time she posts something on her social media. She recently posted a sizzling one along with which she added a meaningful caption about her current status in life. Here is a look at Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram and see what the artist shared.

Urvashi Rautela’s current status

Urvashi Rautela recently shared this picture along with a caption that depicted her fearlessness. In Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post, she can be seen in a dazzling yellow saree with pearls and stones all around its border. She can also be seen wearing an elegant pair of earrings with a vibrant smile and glow on her face. In the caption, Urvashi Rautela mentioned that she was fearlessly unbothered by the opinion of others. Later, she also dropped in a question for her fans asking how much of their personality they have been hiding because of a fear of other people’s judgement.

Many of her fans loved her caption and praised it by dropping in emoticons in the comment section. Some of her other fans were so much in awe of her beauty that they couldn’t keep calm but share tons of heart emojis in the comments. Some of them also complimented one of the latest Urvashi Rautela’s photos, calling her beautiful. Here’s how the fans reacted to Urvashi Rautela’s photos on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela’s photos

As illustrated in the recent Urvashi Rautela’s photos, she received an opportunity to be on the cover of a popular magazine. She shared her mesmerizing clicks of the cover shoot and posted it with a beautiful caption. In the caption, she added how wanted an epic love story, meaningful milestones that aren't short-lived. She also stated that would want to grow and not replace. In the end, she also said how she would want the ‘you and me until death do us part’ kind of love story in her life. She shared the cover picture in which she can be seen in a lovely orange coloured attire with a background of a desert. As she became the first Asian/Indian artist to be on this cover, all her fans congratulated her on this accomplishment.

