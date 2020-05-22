Urvashi Rautela Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Donned The Multi-coloured Semi-sheer Outfit Better?

Janhvi Kapoor, along with her flawless acting prowess’ is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires us. Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit choices are perfect and she always manages to get a thumbs up from the fashion police.

Another actor who is known for her style is Urvashi Rautela. The Hate Story 4 actor is known for her dazzling fashion sense and always manages to make heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Another thing that fans drool over is the choice of the outfits that she perfectly compliments with her stunning accessories and hairstyle.

Both these actors, Urvashi Rautela and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted flaunting a similar style Bohemian outfit. Janhvi Kapoor and Urvashi and Janhvi styled this multi-coloured semi-sheer outfits in their own unique style. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best stylish ways?

Janhvi Kapoor vs Urvashi Rautela in similar Bohemian outfit-

Urvashi Rautela in multi-coloured semi-sheer look-

Check out this stunning Bohemian look of Urvashi Rautela in which she is wearing a multi-coloured full-length dress. She looks awesome in this semi-sheer Bohemian outfit which has a turtle-neck pattern. Urvashi Rautela's is a full-sleeves body fit dress flaunting her waist-line. Urvashi’s outfit was designed by Rippi Sethi in 2016 for the promotions of the film Great Grand Masti. Rautela's look was styled by Esha Amin. Urvashi Rautela paired her multi-coloured super stylish outfit with big stud earrings and high-ponytail in braided style. The gorgeous actor has blown away the audience’s mind with her calm and matte-finished make-up and no accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor in the similar Bohemian look-

Janhvi Kapoor, the Dhadak actor always makes sure that she makes heads turn whenever she steps outdoor. Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit looks amazing and bold and is a similar one to Urvashi is sporting. She also wore a Bohemian outfit with the turtle-neck pattern and full-sleeves. But she kept her hairstyle sleek and opted for open hair along with minimal accessories. Janhvi Kapoor also opted for the same kind of dress in the year 2017 while she attended the Grand fashion show of International Couturier Stephano Ricci in Florence.

