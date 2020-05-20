Urvashi Rautela Shares A Portrait Of Herself; Says 'I’m Not Adding 2020 To My Age'

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is quite active on social media and has kept her Instagram game on point during the lockdown. She keeps posting pictures and videos of herself on her social media handles and entertains all her fans. Urvashi Rautela also seems to be a TikTok enthusiast and is often seen posting TikTok videos of herself dancing or lip-syncing to songs.

Recently, she took to her Instagram to post a picture of her with an animated twist. She share two such pics. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's recent post here to know more.

Urvashi Rautela in an artistic twist

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram on May 20, 2020, and share a post. In the post, she shared two pictures of herself. These pictures showed Urvashi Rautela is a painting.

In the first picture, she is seen sporting a blue shirt which is tied at her waist. In the picture, she is wearing a lot of jewellery and is showing off her long legs. The second picture is similar to the fit one but in this pic, she is sporting a brown shirt in a similar way as the first pic but she has no jewellery on her. She is seen lounging on the couch in the picture.

She captioned the picture and wrote "I am not adding 2020 to my age. I did not use it 💎 #love #UrvashiRautela". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Apart from this, Urvashi Rautela had also uploaded pics of her feeding dogs amid the lockdown. In the pictures, she shared she was seen in a red top and a ghagra. She sported a green scarf as she fed the dogs in her area.

She captioned the post and wrote, "We need to shower the same affection on beings who cannot speak 🐕 In situations like the present lockdown, they too are suffering and starving without food. We cannot ignore their sufferings and let us do whatever we can to mitigate their hunger @worldforallanimaladoptions. #love #UrvashiRautela #animals #dog". Take a look at the post here to know more.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. In this film, she was seen as an actor who was hired to be a ghost. Her role was quite loved by her fans. In this film, she was seen alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Pulkit Samrat. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and was not so well received at the box office.

