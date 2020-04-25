Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her 'hurricane' Avatar Showing Off Her Ramp Walk Skills

Urvashi Rautela is one a roll lately as the actor has successfully managed to keep her fans entertained on social media, ever since the Prime Minister of India has imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. After sharing a video clip of Logan Paul talking about her in an interview, Rautela took the internet by storm as she gave her fans major fashion and ramp walk goals.

'Hurricane Rautela' give fans cues on how to ramp walk like an absolute boss

Urvashi Rautela was making headlines lately after she shared a video of Logan Paul's interview wherein she spoke about her, on her Instagram handle. The Great Grand Masti actor also seems to have taken one for the team as she keeps on posting entertaining content on her social media handles to help her fans keep boredom at bay.

Rautela's obsession with Haute Couture is pretty evident from her Instagram feed and she proved it yet again as she posted a video of herself flaunting her extravagant custom-made gown. Check out her latest 'Hurricane Rautela' avatar below:

In the video posted by her, Rautela looked nothing less than gorgeous in a high-slitted black gown with a plunging neckline and feather details on the sleeves from Belluccio. The actor kept her accessories minimal with statement silver earrings and rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo. She captioned the video writing, "Hurricane Rautela has arrived".

On the career front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen playing a titular role alongside Gautam Gulati for the first time in their upcoming film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. Along with Rautela and Gulati, the comedy-drama also stars Archana Puran Singh in a prominent role. The film is helmed by Ajay Lohan and is slated to release at silver screens in June 2020.

