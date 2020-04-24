When Urvashi Rautela Made The Headlines For Her Posts On Social Media

Urvashi Rautela has made headlines several times either for her quirky dance numbers or her glam looks. She has also been part of several controversies and blunders over the years. There are also some followers who have called out the actress for her actions online. Here are certain incidents of Urvashi Rautela that were called out by netizens.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Is A True-blue Water Baby And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Urvashi Rautela copy-pasting Siddharth Malhotra's post

It was reported that Urvashi Rautela posted the exact same words a few days later to Siddharth Malhotra. Siddharth Malhotra had written some praising words for Mumbi Police, which Urvashi Rautela later copy-pasted on her own Twitter handle. Check the two posts here.

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes 😇#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice pic.twitter.com/FnXD9UGOZJ — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 9, 2020

Called out for wearing a cheaper version of brand

Urvahsi Rautela was called out for wearing a cheaper version of a Chanel body chain. She wore the gold body chain for one of the dance numbers that she was featured in. Check out the resemblance of the original and Urvashi’s look.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Asks Everyone To Call Her A 'Goddess' In Her Latest Post; Check

Taylor Swift or Urvashi?

Reportedly, Urvashi Rautela wore a cheaper version of Taylor Swift’s Balmain outfit. The outfit was a statement look by the international pop singer. Netizens were quick to call out Urvashi Rautela’s look.

Copying pasting other’s words?

Urvashi Rautela wrote a review of Oscar-winning film, Parasite. However, it was later dug-out by netizens that the words were copy-pasted by a popular journalist John Paul Brammer’s words. Check the post here.

😂😂😂 oh my god pic.twitter.com/ZagReb3VTH — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Allu Arjun To Shake A Leg With Urvashi Rautela In Sukumar's 'Pushpa'?

Also Read | Times When Urvashi Rautela Amused Fans With Her Amazing Captions!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.