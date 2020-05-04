Urvashi Rautela Or Mouni Roy: Who Rocked The Blazer Dress Better?

Urvashi Rautela and Mouni Roy are both well-known names in Bollywood. Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense.

Mouni Roy is a very popular name in the acting industry. The Bengali actor started her career by playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007) playing the role of Krishna Tulsi, alongside Pulkit Samrat. Mouni later went on to do great work in the Indian television industry and even kept her foot Bollywood.

Mouni was last seen on screen with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China (2019). Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Mouni is also praised for her fashion statement. Here is who out of the two actors wore the blazer dress better. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela or Mouni Roy- Who wore the blazer dress better?

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a perfectly fit lime green colour blazer dress, with a black colour belt at the york. She has worn hoop earrings and has applied a maroon colour nail paint. Urvashi Rautela has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has applied nude makeup.

In comparison to Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy is seen wearing an oversized black colour blazer dress, with a thin black belt at the york. Mouni has worn black colour boot heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. She has applied nude makeup and smokey-eye look.

