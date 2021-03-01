Urvashi Rautela Announces Release Date Of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' Music Video

After sharing several glimpses of her grand birthday celebration in Dubai, Urvashi Rautela annouced recreating the magic of Madhubala in the remake of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si song's upcoming music video. On Sunday, the Pagalpanti actor took to her Instagram handle to unveil the motion poster of the music video to reveal its release date. Urvashi also penned a sweet note to express paying a tribute to the late Kishore Kumar and Madhubala with the recreation of the cult song from the 1958 film, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

Urvashi Rautela's Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si recreation to release on March 2

Urvashi Rautela is all set to star in the remake of the evergreen song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, which originally starred the timeless icon Madhubala. Along with starring in the music video of the recreation song, she has also given her vocals to the upcoming version of the iconic Kishore Kumar song. Now, earlier today, Urvashi shared the motion poster of the remake song on her Instagram handle and annouced its release date.

Posting the motion poster on Instagram, the 27-year-old wrote, "Madhubala ji is a timeless icon and to have the opportunity to be her in the recreation of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is surreal. The release of this song has been timed just a day after my birthday and it feels like the best gift I could've asked for. A big thanks to the makers and the entire team. This song is our tribute to Kishore Da and Madhubala Ji. I am very excited for the release of this song." She added revealing, "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si will be available on Saregama's YouTube channel on the 2nd of March."

Check out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post below:

The music video of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si's remake song will be released on Saregama Music's YouTube channel tomorrow, i.e. March 2, 2021. Along with Urvashi, the upcoming song is co-sung by singer Ajay Keswani while its lyrics are written by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. Furthermore, it has been jointly produced by Viral Motwani, Pakkhi Hegde and Manoj Lakhiani and its music is composed by Vicky & Hardik.

